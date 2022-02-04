Feeling frozen on Friday morning

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Although there’s no snow or ice on the streets, it still feels pretty cold outside!

On Friday morning we’ll start in the 30s and see a high of about 42 degrees. Those strong winds are going to make things feel colder.

As we head into the evening, we’ll drop into the upper 20s, but thankfully it will be short-lived. On Saturday we’ll warm up to a high of 52 degrees with sunny conditions.

We’ll drop once again into the 30s overnight making for a cold Sunday morning, but things will warm up to 63 degrees.

Sunday will be mostly sunny; however, we’ll some those chances of rain increase from Sunday to Tuesday.

Temperatures won’t be cold enough for ice we’ll fluctuate between the 60s and 50s.

Things will slowly start to warm up, by Wednesday and Thursday we’ll be back in the upper 60s!

Until then, keep warm this winter weekend!

