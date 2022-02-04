Heart Awareness Month: When to seek help

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Heart disease remains the number one cause of deaths in both men and women.

While many have experienced some sort of chest pain, it can be caused by multiple factors, some of which can be deadly.

Jorge Gonzalez is part of a group of people who have suffered from heart issues.

Back in 1997, his heart problems started when he got a chest pain while he was working out.

Gonzalez says, he was playing tennis and every time he would play, he would get a real bad pain in the middle of his chest as if somebody hit him.

One day at the gym, he felt his arm get numb while he was using the treadmill.

After that, he decided to seek medical help.

Laredo Cardiologist Dr. Ricardo Cigarroa ran some tests, one of which was having him on the treadmill.

Dr. Cigarroa says, he had developed chest discomfort and during his workout, he had multiple blockages of arteries to his heart.

Gonzalez says, “Sure, enough I went in the following morning at seven in the morning at the old hospital. They did the test, and he says you have six clogged arteries ok, and they are over 80 percent clogged. He said you will need to have open heart surgery.”

Jorge says that Dr. Cigarroa advised him to talk to his family to see what they wanted to do.

He says everyone that he talked to said he needed surgery to be out of town since open heart surgery wasn’t a common procedure in Laredo.

After careful consideration, he decided to do the surgery in Laredo.

Gonzalez says, “I wasn’t really nervous, Evan my other guardian angel other than Ricky really put me through the process making everything and let me know how it was going to go and feel you know it was I won’t say it was a breeze, but you know I wasn’t nervous or dreading it or anything.”

Dr. Cigarroa says chest pains can develop for many reasons.

He advises people to go see a doctor because if it is a blockage in the arteries and they close, it can cause sudden death.

Dr. Cigarroa says, “People think that after you have heart surgery you are cured and that you can continue to smoke eat menudo eat barbacoa tortillas de harina but that is not the case remember the average life span of a bypass graft is seven to twelve years for those who take really good care of themselves those bypass grafts can last forever.”

Ever since then, Jorge has made it his mission to exercise and eat healthy.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

For more headlines. click here.