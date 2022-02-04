Heatwave’s winter weather forecast 2/3/22

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The 24-hour satellite/radar loop shows the majority of the snow, ice pellets, and freezing rain occurred from San Antonio, north and eastward. A few sprinkles reached into our area, especially east of Laredo. The layer of moist air above is thinning out, and we will see some breaks in the clouds.

Temperatures are in the 30′s to near 40.

Winds are from the north at 15 to 20 mph.

The air beneath the clouds is dry with dewpoints in the 20′s.

My Forecast Texas Weathermap shows the arctic air still plunging south across Texas and beyond into Mexico and the Gulf of Mexico. As the air above dries out, we will begin to see breaks in the clouds. Temperatures by dawn will be in the high 20′s. Even with some sunshine Friday, we will be under an arctic airmass, and temperatures will not warm above the 20′s. With mostly clear skies, dry air, and lighter wind, heat will radiate more easily to space, and temperatures will lower into the mid 20′s. With the coldest of the air moving to our east during Saturday, temperatures will still be cool, only warming into the low to mid 50′s.

I’m expecting partly to mostly cloudy tonight, low in the high 20′s. Partly cloudy Friday, high in the mid 40′s, mostly clear Friday night, low in the mid 20′s. Partly to mostly sunny Saturday and Sunday, high in the low 50′s Saturday, the low 60′s Sunday. Mostly cloudy Monday, a slim chance of a shower, high in the 50′s. Partly to mostly sunny Tuesday through Thursday, high in the mid to upper 60′s.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

For more headlines. click here.