Laredo Crime Stoppers offers V-Day special for ex-lovers

By Justin Reyes
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 4:26 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A local organization that seeks to combat crime in Laredo is offering a Valentine’s Day special for the exes.

In a social media post, the organization says they are offering limited edition platinum bracelets and free transportation to a luxurious hotel specifically for ex-Valentines with outstanding warrants.

The agency says, if you have any former lovers with outstanding warrants to give them a call and they will take care of the rest.

The post goes on to say the special is capped off with a special Valentine’s dinner.

If you know of any one with outstanding warrants you are asked to call Laredo Police at 956-795-2800 or Crime Stoppers at 727-TIPS.

All calls will remain anonymous and you may qualify for a cash reward.

