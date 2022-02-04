Advertisement

Laredo resident prepares for the cold

By Christian Del Rio
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 3:47 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The winter storm has arrived in our city and Laredoans are taking extreme precautions especially after last year’s weather’s that left many in the dark and could for days.

The cold may not bother some, but it sure can cause damages, power outages and even deaths.

It’s been over a year since Laredo was without electricity due to the Texas winter freeze of 2021.

Some members of our community went out of power for a couple of days but for some it was nearly a week.

One Laredoan who is not a stranger to the dark says you should always be ready incase history repeats again.

Luly Baldazo says she prepared for the cold weather this year by buying candles, flashlights, and batteries incase the power goes out.

She even bought non-perishable food items so she can have groceries that don’t go expire.

Baldazo says the power outage from last year caught her by surprise.

One of the recommendations she adds is to keep pets in a safe warm spot and home plants covered with bags or carton boxes.

Baldazo says the community should conserve energy the best way possible and to stay warm at all times.

Christian Del Rio will have the full report on KGNS News at Ten.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

