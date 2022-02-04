Advertisement

Local judge offering free weddings

By Justin Reyes
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 1:55 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Love is in the air and a local judge is looking to offer a free service for those who are looking to tie the knot.

Justice of the Peace Precinct One Place Two Oscar Liendo is offering marriages at half price during the entire month of February but that’s not all.

There will be a special promotion for couples who decided to get married on February 14 since there will be no cost and the ceremonies will be completely free.

Judge Liendo says that couples who get married on Valentine’s Day will have the opportunity to participate to win a gift card at a renowned restaurant in Laredo.

For more information you can call 956-523-4791.

