Man wanted for allegedly stealing tools from shed
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 9:37 AM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A man is wanted after he allegedly burgled a storage unit and made off with several tools.
Laredo Police is searching for 35-year-old Marco Antonio Alvarez.
Back in December 14 of 2021, officers were called out to a burglary call where a man stated that someone broke into his shed and stole several items.
After a thorough investigation, Alvarez was identified as the prime suspect.
If you have any information regarding Alvarez’s whereabouts, you are asked to call Laredo Police at 956-795-2800 or Crime Stoppers at 956-727-TIPS.
All calls will remain anonymous, and you may qualify for a cash reward.
