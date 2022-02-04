Man wanted for allegedly stealing tools from shed

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A man is wanted after he allegedly burgled a storage unit and made off with several tools.

Laredo Police is searching for 35-year-old Marco Antonio Alvarez.

Back in December 14 of 2021, officers were called out to a burglary call where a man stated that someone broke into his shed and stole several items.

After a thorough investigation, Alvarez was identified as the prime suspect.

If you have any information regarding Alvarez’s whereabouts, you are asked to call Laredo Police at 956-795-2800 or Crime Stoppers at 956-727-TIPS.

All calls will remain anonymous, and you may qualify for a cash reward.

