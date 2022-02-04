Advertisement

Man wanted for allegedly stealing tools from shed

Marco Antonio Alvarez, 35
Marco Antonio Alvarez, 35(Laredo Police Department)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 9:37 AM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A man is wanted after he allegedly burgled a storage unit and made off with several tools.

Laredo Police is searching for 35-year-old Marco Antonio Alvarez.

Back in December 14 of 2021, officers were called out to a burglary call where a man stated that someone broke into his shed and stole several items.

After a thorough investigation, Alvarez was identified as the prime suspect.

If you have any information regarding Alvarez’s whereabouts, you are asked to call Laredo Police at 956-795-2800 or Crime Stoppers at 956-727-TIPS.

All calls will remain anonymous, and you may qualify for a cash reward.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

For more headlines. click here.

Most Read

Laredo Police investigating shooting
Update: Police investigating shooting in south Laredo
Woman accused of aggravated assault
Shoplifting attempt escalates into aggravated assault
Winter weather is the cause
School delays on Friday, Feb. 4
Certified as an adult, Montemayor's case will be in the 49th District Court before Judge Joe...
Man indicted for fatal Christmas Day crash
FBI billboard
FBI billboard outside Laredo, Texas

Latest News

Winter weekend feeling
Feeling frozen on Friday morning
Yolanda
Feeling frozen on Friday morning
Power outages reported in Laredo
File photo: AEP
Power outages reported in Laredo