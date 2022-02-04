Advertisement

Police searching for man accused of car burglary

By Justin Reyes
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 12:27 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Authorities need your help locating a man who allegedly burgled a vehicle in downtown Laredo.

Laredo Police have released photos from surveillance video showing a man wearing a red shirt and riding a bike.

If you have any information regarding the man’s identity or whereabouts, you are asked to call Laredo Police at 956-795-2800 or Crime Stoppers at 956-727-TIPS.

All calls will remain anonymous.

