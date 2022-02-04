Power outages reported in Laredo

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Thousands of people are without electricity as of Friday morning.,

According to the AEP website, over 4,000 people are reported to be without electricity in the Los Agaves/Woodridge Park area.

In south Laredo, over 60 customers are reported to be without power by the subdivision Villa Del Sol/ Cheyenne and N. Arkansas Ave.

In total over 8,000 customers are reporting an outage.

AEP crews are aware of the situation and are working to get power restored.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

For more headlines. click here.