Power outages reported in Laredo

By Alex Cano
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 9:00 AM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Thousands of people are without electricity as of Friday morning.,

According to the AEP website, over 4,000 people are reported to be without electricity in the Los Agaves/Woodridge Park area.

In south Laredo, over 60 customers are reported to be without power by the subdivision Villa Del Sol/ Cheyenne and N. Arkansas Ave.

In total over 8,000 customers are reporting an outage.

AEP crews are aware of the situation and are working to get power restored.

