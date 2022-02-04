Smiles from Heaven group helps honor young cancer victim

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The Laredo community came together to celebrate the life of a young girl who lost her battle to cancer.

The funeral service for 11-year-old Desiree “Bibi” Muñiz took place this week.

Dozens of family members and friends came together to honor the young girl.

Last year, KGNS sat down with Desiree, the young girl shared her journey and battle with our viewers in hopes of spreading courage to others.

The organization “Smiles from Heaven” has been helping the family during this difficult time and helped plan something special in her memory.

Ray Sanchez with the Smiles from Heaven organization says, “Bibi was fascinated with motorcycles and thanks to all the motorcycle clubs they honored her by going to her funeral. There was a lot of bikers and that was an honor for her and the family.”

Desiree was a fifth-grade student at Milton Elementary School.

