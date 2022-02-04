Tennis club invites community to Hitting and Hot Chocolate event

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A local fitness group is inviting fellow tennis players to hit the courts while also staying warm with a nice hot cup of cocoa.

The Laredo Tennis Association is inviting potential tennis players to learn about the organization and enjoy a cup of hot chocolate.

The organization will be at the tennis courts at the Hayne’s Rec Center from 7:30 p.m. to 9:15 p.m.

The event is open to kids ages 19 and older.

For more information call 956-740-8462 or 956-236-5802.

