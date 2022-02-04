Traffic stop in south Laredo leads to drug bust

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A routine traffic stop in south Laredo leads to the seizure of nearly $7,000 worth of drugs.

The Webb County Sheriff’s Office arrested 19-year-old Josue Tonches Lopez and charged him with possession.

The incident happened on Wednesday, Feb. 2 when officers conducted a traffic stop on a Mitsubishi Lancer at the intersection of Pecan Street and Martin Avenue.

Sheriff’s deputies conducted a traffic stop and after a search of the vehicle they found 22.7 pounds of marijuana.

Lopez was also determined to be a Mexican National.

He was taken to the Webb County Jail and was also charged with resisting arrest and interfering with public duties.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

For more headlines. click here.