Advertisement

Traffic stop in south Laredo leads to drug bust

By Justin Reyes
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 1:04 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A routine traffic stop in south Laredo leads to the seizure of nearly $7,000 worth of drugs.

The Webb County Sheriff’s Office arrested 19-year-old Josue Tonches Lopez and charged him with possession.

The incident happened on Wednesday, Feb. 2 when officers conducted a traffic stop on a Mitsubishi Lancer at the intersection of Pecan Street and Martin Avenue.

Sheriff’s deputies conducted a traffic stop and after a search of the vehicle they found 22.7 pounds of marijuana.

Lopez was also determined to be a Mexican National.

He was taken to the Webb County Jail and was also charged with resisting arrest and interfering with public duties.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

For more headlines. click here.

Most Read

Dante Vela, Aliyah Ortegon and Jesus Rodriguez
Update: Three arrested in connection to south Laredo shooting
Winter weather is the cause
School delays on Friday, Feb. 4
Woman accused of aggravated assault
Shoplifting attempt escalates into aggravated assault
File photo: AEP
Power outages reported in Laredo
Certified as an adult, Montemayor's case will be in the 49th District Court before Judge Joe...
Man indicted for fatal Christmas Day crash

Latest News

Judge offering free weddings
Local judge offering free weddings
Traffic stop in south Laredo leads to drug bust
Police searching for man accused of car burglary
Authorities searching for man accused of car burglary
Police searching for man accused of car burglary