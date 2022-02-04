Trial for former agent accused of killing spree delayed until March

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The trial for an accused serial killer has been pushed back due to the ongoing pandemic.

That’s according to Webb County District Attorney Isidro Alaniz.

He says another factor for the delay of Juan David Ortiz’s trial is the defense needs more time to prepare for the case.

The district attorney says his office is seeking the death penalty and a trial such as this requires time and care.

Alaniz says, “I just ask the community to continue to be patient. We at the district attorney’s office are working with the courts, waiting for the judges to come up with safety procedures to be able to bring a jury. We will have to select a jury and they will have to be brought to the courtroom. So, we have to take all the precautions for covid so everybody can be comfortable and safe.”

The final pre-trial hearing is set for March 1 with jury selection beginning on March 28.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

For more headlines. click here.