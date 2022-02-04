Advertisement

UISD cancels classes for five schools

By Justin Reyes
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 10:02 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - While some schools are starting late because of the weather, others have been canceled due to power outages.

AEP reported power outages in the International/Loop 20 area, this includes five UISD schools that are located in the area.

Due to power outages in some areas of the city, three United ISD schools will be closed.

Those schools include: San Isidro Elementary, Roberto Santos Elementary, and United High School Ninth Grade Campus.

All other UISD campuses are open.

AEP is working to restore power, and classes will resume on Monday.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

For more headlines. click here.

Most Read

Laredo Police investigating shooting
Update: Police investigating shooting in south Laredo
Woman accused of aggravated assault
Shoplifting attempt escalates into aggravated assault
Winter weather is the cause
School delays on Friday, Feb. 4
Certified as an adult, Montemayor's case will be in the 49th District Court before Judge Joe...
Man indicted for fatal Christmas Day crash
FBI billboard
FBI billboard outside Laredo, Texas

Latest News

Student upset over spelling bee outcome
UISD spelling bee contest goes wrong
UISD cancels classes for five schools
Man wanted for burglary
Man wanted for burglary
Marco Antonio Alvarez, 35
Man wanted for allegedly stealing tools from shed