UISD cancels classes for five schools

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - While some schools are starting late because of the weather, others have been canceled due to power outages.

AEP reported power outages in the International/Loop 20 area, this includes five UISD schools that are located in the area.

Due to power outages in some areas of the city, three United ISD schools will be closed.

Those schools include: San Isidro Elementary, Roberto Santos Elementary, and United High School Ninth Grade Campus.

All other UISD campuses are open.

AEP is working to restore power, and classes will resume on Monday.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

For more headlines. click here.