UISD Spelling Bee Contest goes wrong for student

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - What was supposed to be a friendly spelling bee turned into a disheartening situation for one young student.

A nine-year-old UISD competitor says the outcome of the contest took a wrong turn after she says she was misheard.

During round two of UISD’s annual Spelling Bee, nine-year-old Milkah Nunez was asked to spell the word, cobblestone.

Nunez says she was prepared to take on the spelling bee.

After spelling out the word, the Robert J. Santos Elementary Student says she was sure she was moving on to the next round in the virtual competition.

The announcer says she spelled it correctly; however, after a long pause the judges said otherwise.

Nunez says after she spelled it, the announce said she got it correct but then the judges stopped, muted their mics and then said that the word was spelled incorrectly.

Milkah says the judges claimed she had said “D” instead of a “C”, ultimately spelling out “Dobblestone”.

The judges’ verdict led to Milkah’s elimination from the spelling bee contest, even after her teacher who was in the room with her called the judges saying she spelled it correctly.

Torn up over the turn of events, Nunez says it’s unfair because she spelled the word correct and they had the chance to bring her back in, but they chose not to.

Alejandra Nunez, Milkah’s mom says the spelling bee judge’s ruling was unfair, especially after reviewing the video herself.

She posted the video showing the questionable spelling moment on her Facebook page.

Alejandra says, “Other mom’s kept on calling me and said you know what, a lot of things have happened with the district, they think it’s unfair not only for her but maybe for other kids.”

KGNS reached out to UISD on the matter.

In a statement they replied, “Milkah was disqualified based on the judges and pronouncer hearing the student begin spelling the word with a “D” instead of the letter “C”.

The statement goes on to say the four judges who were present at the event decided that the student misspelled the word.

Milkah says she is going to go to the city’s spelling bee, and she is going to continue to compete for Laredo.

The district’s statement mentions this will not affect Milkah’s participation in the city-wide spelling bee contest, since they are not associated with each other.

