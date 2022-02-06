Advertisement

Laredo City Council to discuss hiring city attorney

File photo: Dean Roggia and Robert Eads
File photo: Dean Roggia and Robert Eads(KGNS)
By Brenda Camacho
Published: Feb. 6, 2022 at 5:12 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - An interim city attorney for Laredo will be appointed on Monday following the resignation of the previous one.

Last month, former city attorney Dean Roggia submitted his resignation; to this day no official reason has been given for his departure.

Roggia was only in the position for three months.

He resigned the same week as former city manager Robert Eads.

On Monday, Interim City Manager Samuel Keith Selman is set to appoint an interim city attorney during the council meeting.

