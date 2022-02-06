Advertisement

LMC Blood Drive

By Brenda Camacho
Published: Feb. 6, 2022 at 4:06 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Due to the overwhelming amount of interest, Laredo Medical Center, together with the South Texas Blood and Tissue Center and the Auxiliary to Laredo Medical Center, have added one more day to their community blood drive.

Those interested in giving blood are encouraged to sign up immediately for the blood drive on Wednesday, February 9th, 2022.

Interested persons can donate from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. in the STBTC Bloodmobile at the hospital campus, 1700 E. Saunders Street, near the pond and flag poles.

The drive is by appointment only to manage flow and avoid crowding.

All potential donors are asked to bring their ID.

Here is a link to sign up.

