Accident on Guadalupe causing road closures

By Justin Reyes
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 1:28 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - An accident in central Laredo is causing some road closures in the area.

According to Laredo Police, the accident happened at the intersection of Guadalupe Street and Cedar Avenue.

This has prompted the temporary closures of Guadalupe and Cedar south.

Drivers are being advised to seek alternate routes and reduce speeds when traveling through the area.

