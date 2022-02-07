Better days are looking up the road

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - After a cold winter weekend, it looks like the sun is here to stay!

On Monday we’ll start out in the 40s and see a high of about 62 degrees, but temperatures will once again drop into the upper 30s but not for long.

We still have a slight chance of rain on Monday and Tuesday but nothing to promising.

On Tuesday we’ll hit a high of 68 degrees and by Wednesday we are back in the 70s.

Expect these sunny and 70 conditions to stick around on Thursday and Friday.

Expect a warm weekend, just in time for the WBCA Carnival and Founding Father’s Run, but still keep in mind those cooler conditions during the evening and early morning.

