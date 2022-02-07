Advertisement

Bicyclist falls to her death from rising Florida drawbridge

West Palm Beach police said a bicyclist was killed when a drawbridge began to rise while she...
West Palm Beach police said a bicyclist was killed when a drawbridge began to rise while she was attempting to cross.(West Palm Beach Police Department Facebook page)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 9:53 AM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Police say a bicyclist fell to her death when a drawbridge connecting Palm Beach to the Florida mainland began rising before she could reach the other side.

West Palm Beach police spokesperson Mike Jachles says she tried to hang on and a bystander also tried to pull her to safety but lost his grip.

The woman fell five or six stories and landed on concrete.

Police are trying to determine why the bridge tender began raising the span before it was clear of pedestrians.

The Palm Beach Post reports that the bridge tender was “distraught” over what happened.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

nine-year-old Milkah Nunez
UISD Spelling Bee Contest goes wrong for student
Dante Vela, Aliyah Ortegon and Jesus Rodriguez
Update: Three arrested in connection to south Laredo shooting
Traffic stop results in drug bust
Traffic stop in south Laredo leads to drug bust
Judge offering free weddings
Local judge offering free weddings
Laredo Crime Stoppers offering Valentine's Day special
Laredo Crime Stoppers offers V-Day special for ex-lovers

Latest News

Local veteran digs up some dirt
Laredo vet digs up dirt and creates gardens
Court records show a second guilty plea is planned in the alleged 2020 plot to kidnap Michigan...
Court records show second guilty plea planned in alleged 2020 plot to kidnap Michigan governor
China's Peng Shuai serves to Japan's Nao Hibino during their first round singles match at the...
Peng Shuai emerges at Olympics, gives controlled interview
The White House is looking to clean up space debris.
White House looks to clean up space debris