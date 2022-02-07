Advertisement

Casa Blanca Golf Course to offer after school golf classes

By Justin Reyes
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 12:47 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX . (KGNS) - The Casa Blanca Golf Course is inviting aspiring golfers to practice their long and short game.

The golf course will be hosting after school golf classes for kids from seven and older.

Session One will be Monday, Wednesday, and Fridays for 12 and older and will be from 5 to 6:30

Sessions two will be Tuesday and Thursday for seven to 11 years old.

The sessions will be weekly and will start from Feb. 21st to March 13.

For more information, you can call 956-523-4420.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

For more headlines. click here.

Most Read

nine-year-old Milkah Nunez
UISD Spelling Bee Contest goes wrong for student
Cesar Rene Terrazas
Man accused of firing shots at Laredo Police to appear in court
Dante Vela, Aliyah Ortegon and Jesus Rodriguez
Update: Three arrested in connection to south Laredo shooting
Traffic stop results in drug bust
Traffic stop in south Laredo leads to drug bust
Judge offering free weddings
Local judge offering free weddings

Latest News

Casa Blanca Golf Course to offer after school golf classes
Casa Blanca Golf Course to offer after school golf classes
Austin under water boil advisory
Employee error leads to boil water advisory in Austin
Zapata Border Patrol agents foil illegal border crossing
Zapata Border Patrol agents foil illegal border crossing
Agents arrest 26 undocumented immigrants
Zapata Border Patrol agents foil illegal border crossing