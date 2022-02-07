Casa Blanca Golf Course to offer after school golf classes

LAREDO, TX . (KGNS) - The Casa Blanca Golf Course is inviting aspiring golfers to practice their long and short game.

The golf course will be hosting after school golf classes for kids from seven and older.

Session One will be Monday, Wednesday, and Fridays for 12 and older and will be from 5 to 6:30

Sessions two will be Tuesday and Thursday for seven to 11 years old.

The sessions will be weekly and will start from Feb. 21st to March 13.

For more information, you can call 956-523-4420.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

For more headlines. click here.