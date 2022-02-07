Advertisement

Casino tracks down tourist who walked away from winning slot machine jackpot

FILE - In this Nov. 9, 2020, file photo, people stand in front of electronic slot machines in a...
FILE - In this Nov. 9, 2020, file photo, people stand in front of electronic slot machines in a casino in Las Vegas.(AP Photo/Wong Maye-E, File)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 10:38 AM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS (Gray News) – A man from Arizona who won a jackpot in Las Vegas in January is finally getting his prize.

The Nevada Gaming Control Board said a communications error on a progressive slot machine prevented Robert Taylor from realizing he had won.

An extensive review of the slot machine after Taylor returned to Arizona confirmed he won $229,368.52.

The casino worked with several agents of the Board’s Enforcement Division to conduct an exhaustive investigation to identify and notify Taylor of his winnings.

They reviewed hours of surveillance footage, interviewed witnesses and analyzed rideshare data to figure out Taylor’s identity.

He will collect his winnings at the Treasure Island Hotel & Casino this weekend.

“I commend the agents of the Enforcement Division, particularly Agent Dan Nuqui, for ensuring that the public trust in the gaming industry remains strong by spending countless hours over two weeks to ensure that a patron is awarded winnings owed to him,” said James Taylor, chief of the board’s Enforcement Division.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

nine-year-old Milkah Nunez
UISD Spelling Bee Contest goes wrong for student
Cesar Rene Terrazas
Man accused of firing shots at Laredo Police to appear in court
Dante Vela, Aliyah Ortegon and Jesus Rodriguez
Update: Three arrested in connection to south Laredo shooting
Traffic stop results in drug bust
Traffic stop in south Laredo leads to drug bust
Judge offering free weddings
Local judge offering free weddings

Latest News

Ruben Vela
Laredo man shares journey of beating pancreatic cancer
A couple from Oneida, Wisconsin have claimed one-half of a massive Powerball jackpot.
Meet the couple who won a $316M Powerball jackpot
A man speaks with a police officer in a patrol vehicle outside the Spelman campus Tuesday...
Leaders at Black colleges alert, undeterred by bomb threats
Russian President Vladimir Putin accused the U.S. and its allies of ignoring Russia's security...
Ukraine crisis talks move to Moscow and Washington
Tammy and Cliff Webster won part of one of the largest Powerball jackpots in history.
Wisconsin couple claims half of one of the largest Powerball jackpots