City to monitor COVID-19 cases amid WBCA festivities

By Justin Reyes
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 7:14 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The carnival is coming to town this week, as well as several other WBCA festivities!

The City of Laredo released a statement saying that they are continuing to monitor the coronavirus situation in our community and is working with WBCA officials to implement safety protocols.

Organizers have been meeting with officials from the City of Laredo Emergency Operation Center to discuss safety protocols.

The city says they are hopeful that they will continue to see a downward trend of cases in our community which will allow safe participation for these events.

Meanwhile the first day of the carnival is Thursday, Feb. 10 and the Founding Father’s Run will take place Saturday.

