Classic car owned by Green Day singer reported stolen

By Justin Reyes
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 8:59 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
COSTA MESA CALI. (KGNS) - It looks like the lead singer of Green Day will be walking alone on the Boulevard of Broken Dreams for a while.

Front man Billie Joe Armstrong tweeted on Saturday morning that his 1962 Chevy was stolen.

No word on where it was stolen from or if there are any leads at this time.

However, he says this car has been in the Green Day Family for over 30 years and asked the community of Costa Mesa California.

Armstrong even posted a video on social media asking the perpetrators to return the car and he won’t even press charges.

