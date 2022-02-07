Employee error leads to boil water advisory in Austin

AUSTIN, TX (KGNS) - Residents in Austin will need to boil their water for a few more days due to what they say was a human error.

City officials were seen handing out bottled water at five distribution sites over the weekend with workers also filling jugs with drinking water.

The “Boil water advisory” first went out Saturday, a move prompted by problems with the public water supply’s “Turbidity”, or clarity.

A problem which now appears to be man-made, according to city leaders and one they hope to resolve soon.

Austin Water Director Greg Meszaros says, “This was an error from operating staff at our Ullrich plant, oversights in how they attended the process of treating water at Ullrich.”

Officials say that if the data and samples come out as they expect, the boil water notice could be lifted by the end of the day Tuesday.

