Advertisement

Frontier Airlines flights temporarily grounded

The Federal Aviation Administration grounded all Frontier Airlines flights at the airline’s...
The Federal Aviation Administration grounded all Frontier Airlines flights at the airline’s request(Source: Frontier Airlines/CNN/file)
By CNN
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 11:35 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - On Monday morning, Frontier Airlines flights couldn’t leave the runway.

The Federal Aviation Administration grounded them all at the airline’s request

Frontier issued a statement saying the airline experienced a technology issue. It claims that issue has been resolved and said flights should resume later in the day.

The grounding comes on the same day Frontier and Spirit Airlines announced they are merging in a deal worth $6.6 billion.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

nine-year-old Milkah Nunez
UISD Spelling Bee Contest goes wrong for student
Cesar Rene Terrazas
Man accused of firing shots at Laredo Police to appear in court
Dante Vela, Aliyah Ortegon and Jesus Rodriguez
Update: Three arrested in connection to south Laredo shooting
Traffic stop results in drug bust
Traffic stop in south Laredo leads to drug bust
Judge offering free weddings
Local judge offering free weddings

Latest News

According to Gasbuddy, the current national average for a gallon of gas is 12.3 cents more than...
Gas prices spike to highest levels since 2014
Casa Blanca Golf Course to offer after school golf classes
Casa Blanca Golf Course to offer after school golf classes
File photo: Casa Blanca Golf Course
Casa Blanca Golf Course to offer after school golf classes
Billie Eilish arrives at the 2020 Academy Awards.
Billie Eilish stops concert to help fan struggling to breathe find inhaler
Russian President Vladimir Putin accused the U.S. and its allies of ignoring Russia's security...
Ukraine crisis talks move to Moscow and Washington