Laredo City Council to discuss binational park project

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Laredo is one step closer to seeing some major changes along the Rio Grande.

The San Antonio architecture firm Overland Partners was selected by City Council last week to move forward with the design of phase one of the binational river park project.

On Monday, the interim city manager will be asked to approve an amendment to the service contract.

Members of the bi-national working group say this project will be historic.

Gerry Schwebel says it’s a historic project because many years ago HB Zachary proposed an idea for a creek to develop what many now consider the San Antonio Riverwalk, so he believes the concept is a tremendous achievement.

Schwebel goes on to say that it’s a great opportunity for leadership in our city, the county and Nuevo Laredo for a project of this nature.

The restoration project will run approximately 6.3 miles and include tourism attractions on both sides of the river.

According to the City Council agenda, the current total contract amount is over $189,000.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

For more headlines. click here.