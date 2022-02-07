Laredo City Council to discuss city manager’s power

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Since last week’s special City Council meeting was cancelled due to lack of quorum, councilmembers will revisit some of the topics that were scheduled for last week.

One of those topics was a request for an ordinance change specifically when it comes to the city manager’s ability to hire, fire or appoint someone in the upper tier of management.

The change is being requested by Mayor Pete Saenz and has the support of councilmembers Mercurio Martinez III, Vanessa Perez and Alyssa Cigarroa.

Members will also have a closed-door discussion about a grievance filed by assistant city manager Kristina Hale.

Plus, the city continues to push forward on plans for changes along the Rio Grande.

And lastly, a council member is proposing that the city start a suicide committee and promote a 998 system.

City council gets underway at 5:30 p.m.

