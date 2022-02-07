Advertisement

Laredo City Council to discuss city manager’s power

By Justin Reyes
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 9:20 AM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Since last week’s special City Council meeting was cancelled due to lack of quorum, councilmembers will revisit some of the topics that were scheduled for last week.

One of those topics was a request for an ordinance change specifically when it comes to the city manager’s ability to hire, fire or appoint someone in the upper tier of management.

The change is being requested by Mayor Pete Saenz and has the support of councilmembers Mercurio Martinez III, Vanessa Perez and Alyssa Cigarroa.

Members will also have a closed-door discussion about a grievance filed by assistant city manager Kristina Hale.

Plus, the city continues to push forward on plans for changes along the Rio Grande.

And lastly, a council member is proposing that the city start a suicide committee and promote a 998 system.

City council gets underway at 5:30 p.m.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

For more headlines. click here.

Most Read

nine-year-old Milkah Nunez
UISD Spelling Bee Contest goes wrong for student
Dante Vela, Aliyah Ortegon and Jesus Rodriguez
Update: Three arrested in connection to south Laredo shooting
Traffic stop results in drug bust
Traffic stop in south Laredo leads to drug bust
Judge offering free weddings
Local judge offering free weddings
Laredo Crime Stoppers offering Valentine's Day special
Laredo Crime Stoppers offers V-Day special for ex-lovers

Latest News

Local veteran digs up some dirt
Laredo vet digs up dirt and creates gardens
Veteran digs up some dirt
Vet digs up dirt and creates community garden
Laredo City Council to discuss city manager's power
Laredo City Council to discuss city manager's power
Billie Joe Armstrong
Classic car owned by Green Day singer reported stolen