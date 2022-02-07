Laredo man shares journey of beating pancreatic cancer

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - Every year ten million people die from cancer and roughly 25 percent of patients survive the disease.

A Laredo man is sharing his cancer journey of how he was able to defy the odds and beat pancreatic cancer.

Back in June of 2019, Ruben Vela was first diagnosed with cancer and without a doubt he made it his mission to fight it.

It started when he began to feel sick and tired, especially after performing with his mariachi group.

After noticing something odd with his bodily wastes, he told his wife Pat Vela and he decided to go see a doctor to get blood work done.

Within 24 hours, they called the Velas right away saying that there were anomalies in his blood work, so they needed to do a scan and more tests.

Pat says that she started looking for doctors outside of town and found one in San Antonio. That’s where they received the news that he had stage three pancreatic cancer.

Completely shocked by the news, Ruben immediately asked about the possible treatments and options. Ruben says the treatment process started the very next day.

He began chemotherapy; however, on his third treatment they told him and his wife that the process wasn’t going in their favor.

The tumor on his pancreases was starting to attach to a main artery and the chemo wasn’t helping.

So, doctors decided to increase the amount of dosage for his treatment to three instead of one.

This went in Rubens’s favor making the tumor shrink and now making him a candidate for surgery.

Pat says, “Finally we got the scan where the tumor had detached, and it was independency it had shrunk even his surgeon was like I cannot believe this is happening this is one in a million. "

Ruben got the surgery, a process that Pat says was very nerve racking.

“The doctor comes back and tells us when I am in there depending on what I see I will let you know if I can continue or not but once they open him and if it’s not good there is no turning back and not even chemo would help you”, said Pat.

After what was supposed to be a 12-hour surgery turned into eight hours, the procedure was successful.

Pat says, “When I first saw him if I showed you his picture it was just like machines there was tubes there was all these things all over him and all he would tell me, is the cancer gone? I said yes but who are you? That wasn’t my husband.”

Ruben was in recovery four weeks then he was told he needed 32 rounds of chemotherapy. He had to get target and preventative radiation for weeks.

On March 17, 2020, he was able to ring the bell at the hospital where he declared N.E.D. meaning he had no evidence of disease.

