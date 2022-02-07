Laredo vet digs up dirt and creates gardens

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - If you’ve had a chance to see the gardens over at the Canseco Home and the City of Laredo Health Department, you know how beautiful they are.

By doing some digging you’ll find that a local veteran with a green thumb is behind the green initiative.

The glory of gardening begins with hands in the dirt, head in the sun and a heart of nature.

Laredo Veteran Rolando Lopez is on a journey to help not only local veterans who are struggling emotionally but others in the community who have their own challenges.

Eliseo Ceja with the City of Laredo Health Department says Mr. Lopez just started planting little by little and he has kept it going ever since.

A community garden at the health department continues to flourish.

The man behind the project is U.S Navy Veteran Rolando Lopez.

A garden that began after hearing the emotional trauma his fellow veterans suffered.

Lopez says, “The feeling of doing something for veterans affected by PTSD grow every single thing I hear about a veteran who committed suicide.”

Mr. Lopez’s idea to build gardens people can enjoy began across town at the garden outside the Canseco Home.

Before the pandemic, the fruits or vegetables grown at the home were given back.

At first Lopez would take the greens to Casa Misercordia or the Bethany House, but then he started bagging them and taking them over to the new clinic.

Mr. Lopez says the gardens are safe havens for people or veterans to visit, especially those who are coping with mental health struggles such as PTSD, anxiety, and depression.

His mission is to build future therapeutic gardens for veterans so they can have place to go and relax.

This isn’t the only garden he hopes to build, he is hoping to get another garden going by Laredo’s former Air Force base.

Ceja with the health Department says they are very grateful for the work that Mr. Lopez has done and what he continues to do for our community.

If you would like to help Mr. Lopez on his mission to build gardens around town, you can head over to the Facebook page, Inner City Development and Educational Foundation.

