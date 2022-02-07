Advertisement

Man accused of burglary wanted

35-year-old Ricardo Antonio Dominguez
35-year-old Ricardo Antonio Dominguez
By Justin Reyes
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 5:55 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Authorities need your help locating a man wanted for burglary.

The Webb County Sheriff’s Office is searching for 35-year-old Ricardo Antonio Dominguez.

He is six feet, one inches, weighs 200 pounds and has brown eyes and black hair.

His last known address was the 800 block of S. Canada Avenue.

If you have any information regarding his whereabouts you are asked to call 956-415-2878.

You may qualify for a $1,000 reward.

