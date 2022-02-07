Advertisement

Man accused of firing shots at Laredo Police to appear in court

Cesar Rene Terrazas
Cesar Rene Terrazas
By Brenda Camacho
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 5:46 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A man accused of the attempted murder of two police officers will head to court this week.

According to the Webb County Court Docket, on Friday, Cesar Rene Terrazas will have a trial status at the 49th District Court.

Terrazas has several charges against him including two counts of attempted capital murder.

This all stems from a shooting incident that took place back in November 2019.

Terrazas allegedly broke into a home in north Laredo, fired his weapon inside the home, injuring two people.

He then allegedly continued his shooting spree outside with responding officers.

Terrazas’ bond released in 2020 sparked outrage among the local police association.

The association president even saying the bond amount which was $275,000 did not justify the crime.

