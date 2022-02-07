Advertisement

UISD to hold Wind symphony Concert for veterans

By Justin Reyes
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 1:43 PM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A local school district is teaming up with a local clinic to hold a special concert for our local veterans.

UISD and the Area Health Education Center is holding its 5th Wind Symphony Concert to celebrate all U.S. Veterans.

The event will take place on Monday, Feb. 7 at the Bill Johnson Student Activity Complex.

Admission is free and open to veterans.

The show starts at 6:30 p.m.

