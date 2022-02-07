UISD to hold Wind symphony Concert for veterans

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A local school district is teaming up with a local clinic to hold a special concert for our local veterans.

UISD and the Area Health Education Center is holding its 5th Wind Symphony Concert to celebrate all U.S. Veterans.

The event will take place on Monday, Feb. 7 at the Bill Johnson Student Activity Complex.

Admission is free and open to veterans.

The show starts at 6:30 p.m.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

For more headlines. click here.