Zapata Border Patrol agents foil illegal border crossing

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Border Patrol agents find over two dozen undocumented immigrants near the Zapata/ Webb County line.

Agents used a small unmanned aircraft system and found a group of 26 suspected undocumented immigrants crossing the Rio Grande.

Operators of the drone informed agents and they were able to arrive and taken the individuals into custody.

During the time of the arrest, agents say the temperature was near freezing conditions.

