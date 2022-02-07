Advertisement

Zapata Border Patrol agents foil illegal border crossing

By Justin Reyes
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 12:09 PM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Border Patrol agents find over two dozen undocumented immigrants near the Zapata/ Webb County line.

Agents used a small unmanned aircraft system and found a group of 26 suspected undocumented immigrants crossing the Rio Grande.

Operators of the drone informed agents and they were able to arrive and taken the individuals into custody.

During the time of the arrest, agents say the temperature was near freezing conditions.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

For more headlines. click here.

Most Read

nine-year-old Milkah Nunez
UISD Spelling Bee Contest goes wrong for student
Cesar Rene Terrazas
Man accused of firing shots at Laredo Police to appear in court
Dante Vela, Aliyah Ortegon and Jesus Rodriguez
Update: Three arrested in connection to south Laredo shooting
Traffic stop results in drug bust
Traffic stop in south Laredo leads to drug bust
Judge offering free weddings
Local judge offering free weddings

Latest News

Casa Blanca Golf Course to offer after school golf classes
Casa Blanca Golf Course to offer after school golf classes
File photo: Casa Blanca Golf Course
Casa Blanca Golf Course to offer after school golf classes
Austin under water boil advisory
Employee error leads to boil water advisory in Austin
Zapata Border Patrol agents foil illegal border crossing
Zapata Border Patrol agents foil illegal border crossing