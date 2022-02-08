Help replenish the blood supply in south Texas!

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The South Texas Blood and Tissue Center is inviting the community to roll up their sleeves and donate to its cause.

On Tuesday morning, the blood bank will be teaming up with the Laredo Fire Department to hold a blood drive.

Recently, the Red Cross announced that it was experience dangerously low blood supply levels which have even forced some hospitals to defer patients from major surgeries.

Organizers say each donation could help save someone’s life.

The blood bank will take place on Tuesday and Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

For more information you can call: 956-718-6020.

Donors will receive a $10 gift card for amazon.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

For more headlines. click here.