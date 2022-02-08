Advertisement

Keep your flowers from getting confiscated!

By Justin Reyes
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 9:42 AM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -With Valentine’s Day less than a week away, U.S. Customs and Border Protection is reminding travelers to avoid purchasing flower arrangements in Mexico.

CBP’s agriculture specialists are on the frontlines making sure that every flower or plant is inspected to prevent the spread of pests and plant diseases on our side of the border.

The list of those plants and flowers that are prohibited are chrysanthemums and choisya.

Officers say the plants are typically used as ornamental fillers, so if you have a florist across the border, advise them that you cannot use these prohibited plant species.

Ismael Guevara with CBP says, “There are over 35,000 types of pests that can come in these plants. And they’re very small, they’re almost invisible to the trained eye. But regardless of how small they are, they can really affect the plants and the agriculture of the country, and this can cause potential damages of what we have here in the U.S. as well as economic damages.”

Federal agents say these plants are forbidden from entering the country because of the risk it poses to our country’s agriculture.

CBP is advising travelers that anyone crossing with arrangements without declaring them can face a fine of up to $300.

