Laredo City Council names interim city attorney

By Christian Del Rio
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 5:46 AM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Laredo Mayor Pete Saenz and City Council members have selected an interim city attorney.

Sylvia Borunda-Firth has been hired to take the position after the previous city attorney quit in early January.

During Monday’s City Council meeting, Mayor Saenz and council members welcomed Sylvia Borunda Firth with open arms.

This comes just nearly two weeks after the new interim city manager’s Samuel Keith Selman took on his role.

Borunda-Firth’s is graduate of Saint Mary’s University in San Antonio and the University of Texas School of Law.

Firth has also worked as the city attorney for the City of El Paso for roughly seven years.

She is currently the state bar of Texas president making her the seventh woman to take on that role and the first Hispanic woman.

Selman recommended her for the position of interim city attorney.

The decision was also met with some concerns.

Councilmember Alberto Torres questioned the nomination due to accusations of questionable ethics while she was city attorney in El Paso.

Borunda-Firth’s says, “If you were to call that mayor, he would tell you that he has nothing negative to say about me, and the fact never did and to this day has not and neither city council members.”

After council approved her, she took her seat as city attorney. As of now she will be interim for ten months.

