Laredo Crime Stoppers: Turn in your ex, get a reward

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A social media post from Laredo Crime Stoppers has gone viral, with more than 1,000 shares and more than 1,000 reactions and comments just on Facebook. It’s a Valentine’s Day special promotion and their offer is to turn in your ex if they have an outstanding warrant.

The promotion says those who turn in their former lover will get a limited-edition bracelet, free transportation with a chauffeur, a one night minimum stay in luxurious 5-star accommodations, a professional glamour shot, and to top it off: a special Valentine’s Day dinner.

Laredo Crime Stoppers partnered with other crime stoppers to grab the attention of people on social media. Executive Director for Laredo Crime Stoppers, Colleen Rodriguez says, ”We thought that it would be neat to kind of have something that would catch their attention and would continue reading on to the point where it kind of leads to the information on how they can report anonymous information and that’s through our crime stopper program.”

Rodriguez says that once they posted the promotion, they received calls, and that even with the comments there has been ways that people have hinted that they know of people who have outstanding warrants. ”We are encouraging [people] to report that information through our tip line because at the end of the day, it’s all anonymous.”

Rodriguez says Laredo Crime Stoppers work side by side with the Laredo Police Department Investigation Team to find these people with clues that are given by the community. ”People who are wanted, who are fugitives, who are being sought out by the police, or who have potential done something wrong, [people] can all report this information through Crime Stoppers,” she says. “Our program exists as a civilian volunteer group that is helping law enforcement investigate.”

Emmanuel Diaz with the Laredo Police Department says clues given by people are very useful to them because it could be the missing piece they need. ”We do ask for the community’s help because they may have a bit or a piece of the information that we may not know exists or we may have it lacking in our investigation.” Diaz says it’s important that if you know something, you should call Crime Stoppers and remain 100 percent anonymous.

Rodriguez says they want to have a bond with the community for a safer Laredo. ”We don’t want them to have a misconception or a negative connotation to our organization where they believe that it is just them snitching,” she says. “People tend to say they are just snitching, when reality is that they are taking care of their community by reporting this information.”

In addition, Rodriguez says that people may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000 if there is an arrest, property recovered, or if there is a seizure.

You can contact Laredo Crime Stoppers at 727-TIPS (8477). Remember, all clues given are anonymous.

