Laredo home catches fire in Mines Road area

By Justin Reyes
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 7:17 AM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Authorities are investigating an overnight fire that broke out at a home in the Mines Road area.

The incident happened on Tuesday morning at around 2 a.m. at the 9600 block of Partridge Loop.

The Laredo Fire Department arrived and found a single-story house engulfed in flames.

Fire officials were able to extinguish the fire without injuries; however, the home sustained heavy damaged to the patio and attic area.

AEP was called to the scene.

