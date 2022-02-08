Advertisement

Laredo Library to hold poetry workshop

File photo: Joe Guerra Library
File photo: Joe Guerra Library(KGNS)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Feb. 8, 2022
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - With Valentine’s Day taking place next week if you want to learn how to write a poem for that special someone, the library is hosting a virtual workshop.

The theme is Love and its different manifestations.

It will be under the direction of Laredo’s Poet Laureate Rosa Maria Ceballos De Llano.

It will take place today at 6 p.m.

For more information you can click here.

