Laredo Library to hold poetry workshop

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - With Valentine’s Day taking place next week if you want to learn how to write a poem for that special someone, the library is hosting a virtual workshop.

The theme is Love and its different manifestations.

It will be under the direction of Laredo’s Poet Laureate Rosa Maria Ceballos De Llano.

It will take place today at 6 p.m.

For more information you can click here.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

For more headlines. click here.