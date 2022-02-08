Advertisement

LBJ Wolves’ victory tosses 30-6A into a flux

By Ryan Bailey
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 11:19 AM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - The rivalry match ups kicked off on Saturday evening with LBJ coming up clutch over United South.

The LBJ Wolves entered the night on the outside looking in on the playoffs but took a big step forward with their one point win over the Panthers.

It was Juan Navarro putting the game on ice with a pair of free throws with just seconds to play that proved to be the game winners.

Now these two will get a chance at a rematch on Wednesday, this time in the Wolves den.

There are only a handful of games left but no one has any spot locked up yet in District 30-6A for the boys.

According to to the standings, Nixon has a half game up on United as those two are separated from the pack.

Then Alexander, United South, LBJ and Del Rio are all in a dog fight for what would be the last two spots with a lot to be decided over the next eight days.

