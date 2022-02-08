Advertisement

Local community activist talks about last night’s city council meeting

By Mindy Casso and Roger Uvalle
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 4:12 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Community activist with Our Laredo, Lakshmana “Vish” Viswanath, spoke to KGNS anchor Ruben Villarreal on the Digital News Desk today. Viswanath spoke on several issues addressed at the city council meeting that took place on February 7. One issue in particular was the group’s opinion on what the interim city manager, Keith Selman, needs to do to move the city forward after the many allegations of feuds, factions, and friction among his management team.

“I have all respect for Rosario [Cabello, Deputy City Manager], Kristina [Hale, Assistant City Manager], and Riazul [Mia, Assistant City Manager], but I think those three people have to leave and put in other positions.” Viswanath goes on to say that “the current city manager has to have his own staff running the show. That’s the best thing that he has to do.” He adds, “it doesn’t matter if these people are the best person or the worst person. It doesn’t matter. There is a bureaucracy at City Hall. That bureaucracy has to change.”

Viswanath addressed many others issues brought up last night at city council. Below is the full interview:

