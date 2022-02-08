Make the right call this Sunday!

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The countdown begins for the big football game but if you are going to be out celebrating, officials are helping football fans make the right call.

The Webb County District Attorney’s Office is providing taxi rides to those who might have had a little too much to drink.

It’s the 13th year of the “Make the Right Call” Campaign. The goal is to prevent drunk drivers from hitting the streets after the game.

District attorney Isidro Alaniz says it’s a program designed to help on the day of the Super Bowl to take people from any restaurant or bar straight from their house. It runs from 8 p.m. until 12 a.m. Thank you to international taxi, they have been our partners for the 13 years we’ve been running this program.”

The district attorney’s office is urging all football fans to plan ahead and call 956-723-9177 for a free tax ride home.

