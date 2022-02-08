Advertisement

Police searching for three people tied to car burglary

By Justin Reyes
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 10:21 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Authorities are searching for a few individuals who are believed to be tied to a car burglary.

Laredo Police are searching for these three individuals who are allegedly connected to a theft that happened at the 5600 block of San Bernardo Avenue.

If you have any information on their identity or their whereabouts, you are asked to report it to Laredo Police at 956-795-2800 or Crime Stoppers at 727-TIPS.

All calls will remain anonymous.

