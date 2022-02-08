Rio Bravo fitness center opens for the community

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - People wanting to work out in the cities of Rio Bravo and El Cenizo area now have the options of not one but two fitness centers.

Webb County Commissioner Jesse Gonzalez says three years ago they opened a fitness center in El Cenizo. Fast forward to today, the city of Rio Bravo now has its own center as well. The facility is equipped with ellipticals, treadmills, and rowers.

Commissioner Gonzalez says, “We had a double wide trailer donated from the city of Laredo that was there already in existence, in very good condition.” He continues, “I was able to shift functions from the activities center to that trailer and that left us with that building to do that fitness center.” Gonzalez says there was minimal cost to the county, about $9,000 worth of equipment and weights.

The Rio Bravo fitness center is open and free to the public. It will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., but they are planning to extend their hours in March until 8 p.m.

