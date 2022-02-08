Advertisement

Rio Grande City slithers to victory over Martin Tigers

By Ryan Bailey
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 11:01 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - The girl’s high school basketball season is coming to an end and several teams are still fighting for that playoff spot.

The Martin Tigers finished off their season hosting Rio Grande City and a chance to shock the district; however, the serpents of south Texas slithered their way to victory.

Rio Grande City would start slowly pulling away towards the half as the Tigers fall despite 14 points from Kiara Gonzalez.

RGC would go on to win this one 46 to 23.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

For more headlines. click here.

Most Read

Ruben Vela
Laredo man shares journey of beating pancreatic cancer
Cesar Rene Terrazas
Man accused of firing shots at Laredo Police to appear in court
Policía de Laredo
Accident on Guadalupe causing road closures
City to monitor COVID-19 cases amid WBCA festivities
Dante Vela, Aliyah Ortegon and Jesus Rodriguez
Update: Three arrested in connection to south Laredo shooting

Latest News

LBJ's victory puts 30-6A into a flux
LBJ Wolves’ victory tosses 30-6A into a flux
Rio Grande City slithers to victory over Martin Tigers
Rio Grande City slithers to victory over Martin Tigers
Arthur
Arthur final season
San Francisco celebrates win over Dallas
San Francisco celebrates 49ers big win