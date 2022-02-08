Rio Grande City slithers to victory over Martin Tigers

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - The girl’s high school basketball season is coming to an end and several teams are still fighting for that playoff spot.

The Martin Tigers finished off their season hosting Rio Grande City and a chance to shock the district; however, the serpents of south Texas slithered their way to victory.

Rio Grande City would start slowly pulling away towards the half as the Tigers fall despite 14 points from Kiara Gonzalez.

RGC would go on to win this one 46 to 23.

