Advertisement

Temperatures going up on a Tuesday!

By Justin Reyes
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 5:56 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Although it may not feel like it, temperatures are going up, slowly but surely!

On Tuesday we’ll start in the upper 30s and see a high of about 70 degrees by the afternoon.

Expect nothing but clear and sunny skies from here on out; we do have a slight chance of rain, but it will probably dissipate.

By midweek, we’ll climb up to a high of about 73 degrees.

Things will continue to stay about the same, with warm days and cold nights in the 40s and 50s.

On Saturday, those slight chances of rain will come in and bring temperatures down from 73 to 44.

Now on Super Bowl Sunday, we’ll only get as warm as 67 making for the perfect football weather.

Then for Valentine’s Day love will be in the air as well as cool temperatures!

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

For more headlines. click here.

Most Read

Ruben Vela
Laredo man shares journey of beating pancreatic cancer
Cesar Rene Terrazas
Man accused of firing shots at Laredo Police to appear in court
Policía de Laredo
Accident on Guadalupe causing road closures
City to monitor COVID-19 cases amid WBCA festivities
Dante Vela, Aliyah Ortegon and Jesus Rodriguez
Update: Three arrested in connection to south Laredo shooting

Latest News

Going up on a Tuesday
Going up on a Tuesday
Monday 6 pm Weather Forecast
KGNS Monday Weather Forecast
Monday 6 pm Weather Forecast
KGNS Monday Weather Forecast
Manic Monday
Manic Monday