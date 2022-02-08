Temperatures going up on a Tuesday!

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Although it may not feel like it, temperatures are going up, slowly but surely!

On Tuesday we’ll start in the upper 30s and see a high of about 70 degrees by the afternoon.

Expect nothing but clear and sunny skies from here on out; we do have a slight chance of rain, but it will probably dissipate.

By midweek, we’ll climb up to a high of about 73 degrees.

Things will continue to stay about the same, with warm days and cold nights in the 40s and 50s.

On Saturday, those slight chances of rain will come in and bring temperatures down from 73 to 44.

Now on Super Bowl Sunday, we’ll only get as warm as 67 making for the perfect football weather.

Then for Valentine’s Day love will be in the air as well as cool temperatures!

