Two story house catches fire in north Laredo subdivision

LAREDO, TX . (KGNS) - Fire officials are investigating the cause of a fire that broke out at a two-story home in north Laredo.

The incident happened on Monday at around 1:49 p.m. when crews headed out to the 3200 block of Windfall Drive in the Winfield Subdivision.

The Laredo Fire Department arrived and found the fire burning on the east side of the home.

Fortunately, firefighters say no one was home during the time of the incident and the flames were extinguished without incident.

AEP was called out to the scene.

