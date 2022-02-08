Advertisement

Two story house catches fire in north Laredo subdivision

By Justin Reyes
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 1:07 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX . (KGNS) - Fire officials are investigating the cause of a fire that broke out at a two-story home in north Laredo.

The incident happened on Monday at around 1:49 p.m. when crews headed out to the 3200 block of Windfall Drive in the Winfield Subdivision.

The Laredo Fire Department arrived and found the fire burning on the east side of the home.

Fortunately, firefighters say no one was home during the time of the incident and the flames were extinguished without incident.

AEP was called out to the scene.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

For more headlines. click here.

Most Read

Ruben Vela
Laredo man shares journey of beating pancreatic cancer
Cesar Rene Terrazas
Man accused of firing shots at Laredo Police to appear in court
Policía de Laredo
Accident on Guadalupe causing road closures
City to monitor COVID-19 cases amid WBCA festivities
Dante Vela, Aliyah Ortegon and Jesus Rodriguez
Update: Three arrested in connection to south Laredo shooting

Latest News

Two story house catches fire in north Laredo subdivision
Two story house catches fire in north Laredo subdivision
Seventeen swimmers in Laredo qualify for state meet
Seventeen swimmers in Laredo qualify for state meet
Laredo Crime Stoppers offering Valentine's Day special
Laredo Crime Stoppers: Turn in your ex, get a reward
Help replenish the blood supply in south Texas!