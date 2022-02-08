UISD to show appreciation for school counselors

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - All week long UISD is recognizing those individuals who help our students through guidance and training, we’re talking about Counselors.

In observance of National School Counseling Week, UISD will be taking time to acknowledge the various contributions of its counselors by highlighting the work they do and encouraging parents to reach out to them to enhance student success.

As part of the celebrations, UISD will be holding a Drive by Parade for its counselors on Tuesday at the UISD Curriculum & Instruction office located at 4410 State Hwy 359 from 11:30 am. To 12:30 p.m.

Each counselor will receive a free chick fil a meal as a way to say thank you for all that they do.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

For more headlines. click here.