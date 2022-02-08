Zoning concerns near La Bota Ranch

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Dozens of people signed up to speak out against a zoning change for an area around the La Bota Ranch subdivision.

Over 30 people signed up to speak against it through written comments during Monday’s Laredo City Council meeting. The zoning would add more land to the area for home development. Many said they are against the change because they need more roads, streets, and not home development. Other concerns were about the lack of exits currently in the subdivision.

Several residents stated that adding more homes would create more issues with traffic. Some residents said they are already having issues that have not been resolved in the La Bota area, increasing the population would make the situation worse.

Laredo Council Member for District seven, Vanessa Perez, asked for the item to be tabled, but the motion failed with five members wanting the item to be discussed.

Perez said that as the representative for the La Bot, she questions why other council members were pushing for the item to be discussed.

Perez claims the developer threatened her and “was going to do whatever it took to get the votes he needed.”

District 4 representative, Alberto Torres pointed out that during occasions other council members have voted against another member’s area. This caused Perez and Torres to go back and forth.

“I see that staff is recommending that this gets approved,” said Torres. “I want to hear the staff’s side as to why they are recommending the approval. I want to hear why we don’t want this, and I also want to hear why the 30 people don’t want it. I want to see if those 30 people live, as the city attorney said-- live within 500 ...200 feet of that proposed development,” Torres said.

Perez expressed her concerns and said, “Mayor we can lay out all the problems why staff recommended it. We can go one by one as to how they messed up. The mistakes that they made, how they are not even following and possibly violating Texas law in the way they approved plans.” Perez continued, “I’m happy that Mr. Selman is here. He hasn’t had the chance to look at this, and with his planning expertise. He supported me that we should table, and revisit this because there are a lot of problems with it.”

“Let’s go back to our planning director on whether or not he’s even qualified. I brought that in the beginning. He has a marketing degree. Let’s hash this out” Perez said.

Perez asked the other council members if the developers had reached out to them. Mayor Saenz was forced to resort to the gavel to keep order during the meeting.

District 5 Council member Ruben Gutierrez said tabled items are making it difficult for investors to come in and develop.

“We need to make it more accessible to businesses that’s the only reason why I’m willing to get this approved,” said Gutierrez. He went on and said that Laredo needs more homes.

“Why does it always have to get to a council meeting for us to solve something staff should be addressing, I don’t understand,” Torres said.

Samuel Keith Selman, Interim City Manager said, “I would request at this time to table this item, and give me an opportunity to review this case and get a clear insight into what’s happening.”

The item was ultimately tabled for the next meeting.

